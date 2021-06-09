Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif offers support to Chelsea star Hudson-Odoi

According to Hudson-Odoi, he will collaborate with the government to enhance football in Ghana

The Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif has assured Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi of support as the youngster aims at providing infrastructure in the West African country.

The Champions League winner with Chelsea is currently in Ghana on holidays and paid a visit to the Sports Minister at his office on Tuesday.



Hudson-Odoi was received by the Sports Minister, GFA President Kurt Okraku, and Vice Mark Addo following his visit to President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday.



Following their discussions, the Chelsea player stated that it was a great feeling to come back home to Ghana to give back to his motherland.

He noted that he would like to collaborate with the government to provide sports infrastructure to the youth of the country to help enhance their dreams by achieving the highest as far as their football career is concerned.



The Minister expressed delight for the decision of the footballer to think deeply about his motherland and assured of his utmost support to him to ensure his vision of giving to society is achieved.



The President of the GFA also noted that his outfit will be very supportive to his course to ensure that the youth of the country find their way up the ladder of their career adding that the country has produced quality players and would not hesitate to accept him into the national team once he makes up his mind to play for Ghana.