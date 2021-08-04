Sports Minister charges 11-member committee to design a roadmap for National Fitness Day

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif with members of the committee

An eleven-member committee has been set up by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to draw up plans for the observation of the National Fitness Day which is the brainchild of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a brief inaugural event held in Accra on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif commended the members for their new role and charge them to design a workable plan for the observation of the day.



“I want to congratulate you for your nomination to serve on this noble Committee. It is to be noted that, the National Fitness is a special day set aside for fitness activities all over the country by all age categories. I expect the Committee to look at how feasible this will be and accordingly advise” he said.



Mustapha Ussif disclosed that the purpose of the National Fitness Day is to raise awareness about fitness and sensitize Ghanaians on the need to live a healthy life.



The Minister also noted that the day is meant to whip up interest and excitement in exercise and activities that make the body and mind sound.



“The objectives of the National Fitness Day include but not limited to the promotion of fitness and good health among the general public. This is to reduce the rate of non-communicable diseases among Ghanaians and Government spending on non-communicable health-related issues”.

In his acceptance speech, the chairperson of the committee who is also the Deputy Minister of Yout and Sports Evans Opoku-Bobie expressed gratitude to the minister for the honour done him and the members to contribute to the well-being of Ghanaians.



He assured that a workable plan will be crafted by the committee to ensure that the purpose for which the event was created is achieved.



The National Fitness Day has tentatively been set for the second Saturday of every month. A final decision on the day of the event will be made after the works of the committee.



The committee includes Deputy Minister of Sports Evans Opoku Bobie, with Professor Peter Twumasi, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Jerry Ahmed Shaibu, Tamimu Issah and Musah Superior



The rest are, Mr. Ahmed Abdulai Abu, Samuel Korsah, Susana Amoo, Perpetual Lomokie Akwadaa and Dr. Gifty Oware Aboagye.