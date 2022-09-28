Sports Minister confident Black Stars will be ready for World Cup

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif believes the Black Stars will be ready for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar despite failing to impress during the September international break.

During the break, the Black Stars played two international friendlies, one against Brazil and one against Nicaragua.



Ghana lost 3-0 to Brazil before coming back to beat Nicaragua 1-0 in Spain on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.



Majority of Ghanaian fans were dissatisfied with the Black Stars' performances in the two friendlies played and don’t have confidence in the team heading into the World Cup in November.



However, according to the Sports Minister, the Black Stars team will be in good shape before the start of the World Cup.



“This is a process, we are building a team and I know that by the time we get to Abu Dhabi where we are going to have our final game, the team would have been so good and Ghanaians would see the difference,” he told Max TV.

Meanwhile, Mustapha Ussif was left to rue missed chances in the Black Stars' narrow win over Nicaragua.



“We were expecting more goals in the game but at the end of the day we created a lot of chances but couldn’t convert them into goals,” he added.



Black Stars will play another friendly against Switzerland on November 17 before beginning their World Cup campaign on November 24 against Portugal.



They will then play South Korea and Uruguay to complete the group stage.