2
Menu
Sports

Sports Minister engages Saudi counterpart on sports, youth development

Mustapha Ussif Saud Pal Mustapha Ussif and HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal of Saudi Arabia

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports on Monday, April 25, 2022 engaged his counterpart HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal of Saudi Arabia on a variety of issues between the two countries.

The bilateral talk which took place at the City of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) saw the two distinguished appointees deliberate on issues that relate to the development of youth and sports in their respective countries.

At the end of the discourse, both countries agreed to have an action plan on areas such as sports, administration and youth development.

Mustapha Ussif praised his compatriot for demonstrating strong commitment to the development of youth and sports.

Ghana Sports Minister observed that the transformative ideas of Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal has culminated in a growth in the sporting industry in his country.

The meeting forms of part conscious effort by Mustapha Ussif to improve relations with Ghana and other countries in the areas of sports and youth.

He is of the view that such relations will inure to the benefit of the country in the long-term.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Despite Media speaks on outbursts against Vim Lady
Deputy Speakers can vote - Court insists
Ex-MASLOC CEO’s breach of bail: AG files motion
A president got angry over prayers - Archbishop
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
JE Sarpong opens up on conversation with Kwasi Appiah over Gyan captaincy
Five Ghanaian footballers who are still rich after active football
Why Didier Drogba lost Ivory Coast FA presidential elections
Azumah Nelson joins Ike Quartey's criticism of Gameboy Tagoe
Inaki, Nico Williams get approval from parents to play for Ghana - Reports