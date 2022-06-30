Sports Minister extends completion of Legon Stadium to 2023

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif

Ghana to host 2023 African Games

Stadium for 2023 African Games not ready



Legon Stadium to cost Ghana $200 million



The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has extended the date for the completion of the Legon Sports Stadium which would host the 2023 African Games.



Mustapha Ussif in May revealed that the stadium would be ready for 2023 All African Games which would be hosted by Ghana in December 2022.



However, updating parliament on the construction of the stadium which was started 18 years ago, the MP begged for more time to aid the contractor complete the stadium.



According to him, the facility would be ready by February 2023 which would be 6-months to the start date of the games.

“It is progressing steadily. Our site meeting indicate significant progress in all the components of the project especially those facilities that are needed to be constructed for the 2023 African Games,” the sports minister said.



He added, “The government has shown its commitment by paying the certificates which has been raised so far and I’m sure that by February 2023, the target for completing of the project will be met.



"The project will completed 6 months before the games to allow inspection and validation. With the innovative strategy adopted by the contractor and the strict monitoring by my office, I believe the project timelines would be met.”



“Per the contract signed the contractor was supposed to be done by December but the contractor through consultant applied for extension to February that is why I have indicated, Mustapha Ussif stated.



The project which started in 2004 is expected to cost the taxpayer $200 million to construct all sporting facilities needed for the 2023 African Games.



