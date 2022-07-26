Sports Minister rallies national support for Ghanaian athletes at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has urged Parliament and the people of Ghana to rally behind Ghanaian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games, which brings together members of Commonwealth nations and territories, will commence in Birmingham, England, from Thursday July 28, to August 8, 2022.



Mustapha Ussif, in a statement to Parliament on Tuesday about the competition, informed the House the significance of the Games to the country, the Ministry’s support to various sports federations for preparations, as well as sporting disciplines Ghana is participating in.



"Mr. Speaker, Ghana has been an integral part of the Commonwealth, and for over 6 decades since our maiden participation in the Games, we have been part of a union which has always brought together a third of the world’s population to promote friendship through sports," the Sports Minister told Parliament on the significance of the Commonwealth.



"Our commitment as a country to the Commonwealth Games, through successive regimes, has never been in doubt. It is the reason the Ministry of Youth and Sports has also extended strong support to the various sports disciplines to ensure that our athletes get ready for this event.



"While the benefits to the nation, in terms of improving bilateral relations are enormous, participating in the Commonwealth Games, also gives our promising young athletes in schools the opportunity to compete internationally and open doors for them.'



Ghana, the Minister noted, is being represented by 100 athletes, who will participate in 13 sporting disciplines.

"Mr. Speaker, Ghana is being represented by 100 athletes, who will participate in 13 sporting disciplines including para weight lifting. The other disciplines Ghana will participate in are: athletics, badminton, beach volleyball, boxing, cycling, hockey, judo, para powerlifting, squash, swimming, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting," he said.



"I am happy to inform the House that Ghana's delegation is well represented by women, with 40 of our delegation being women."



Having briefed Parliament on the Games, he concluded by calling on his colleague Members of Parliament, and Ghanaians to support Team Ghana.



"In conclusion, Mr. Speaker, I wish to request the support and prayers of the House, as our athletes lift up our flag in Birmingham. May God bless our homeland Ghana."



