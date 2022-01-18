Sports Minister sends goodwill message to Black Stars ahead of Comoros clash

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif has sent a well wishing message to the Black Stars ahead of their last group match on Tuesday night.

The Ghana national team will face debutants Comoros at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua in a make or break encounter.



Ghana are seeking for qualification to the knockouts stages after their uninspiring start in the tournament.



Black Stars have picked just one point from their two previous games, losing 1-0 to Morocco and drawing 1-1 with Gabon.



"I want to wish the Black Stars the best of luck in their final game. I will call for support and patience because we have seen what has happened in the tournament.

"The big teams are struggling. We saw Algeria who are champions are struggling so let's be patience with the team.



Hon. Ussif remains optimistic the Black Stars will see off Comoros to make it to the next round of the tournament.



"I am confident and hopeful we will beat Comoros and qualify for the next round of the AFCON.