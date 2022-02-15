Sports Minister wanted Ibrahim Tanko as Black Stars coach - Songo alleges

Coach Ibrahim Tanko

Controversial Sports Journalist, Patrick Osei Agymang better known as Countryman Songo has disclosed that the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif recommended Ibrahim Tanko as Black Stars coach.



He alleged that among the list of coaches recommended by Mustapha Ussif, Ibrahim Tanko was his preferred choice for the Black Stars job.



"Even if I don’t know all the names, he submitted Ibrahim Tanko’s name, even Kwasi Appiah as well as CK Akonnor. He recommended Ibrahim Tanko," Songo stated.

According to him, the Ghana Football Association president was unyielding to the recommendations made to him by the government.



He said, “due to the stubbornness of Kurt Okraku and the fact that he wants to influence player call ups that is why” Otto Addo was appointed.



The GFA settled on Otto Addo as interim coach with Masud Didi Dramani and George Boateng acting as assistant coaches.



Chris Hughton was instead appointed as the Technical Advisor by the GFA.



Otto’s first game in charge will be against Nigeria on March 24 at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29 2022 World Cup playoffs.