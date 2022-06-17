Sports Ministry appoint City Gate as travel agent for FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Ministry is keen on streamlining activities in relation to sports tourism

Source: Michael Kofi Oduro, Contributor

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has mandated City Gate Travel and Tour to mobilize supporters for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Ministry is keen on streamlining activities in relation to sports tourism and hospitality hence the decision to officially mandate agencies to arrange for traveling fans for major championships.



The Mandate given City Gate according to the agreement include facilitation of visa acquisition, air ticket, accommodation arrangements among others. The ministry has warned soccer fans desirous of traveling to Costa Rica to deal with the officially approved agency and that individuals and groups deal with other agencies at their own peril.



Speaking to the Chief Executive Officer of City Gate Travel and Tour Ibrahim Issah, he’s appreciative of the efforts of the Sports Ministry to control the activities of the travel agencies and also for the confidence reposed in City Gate.

“The Ministry is doing a lot to improve the sports tourism industry and we are grateful. City Gate is a partner we can trust and we are urging all who want to travel to Costa Rica to come to our office at Accra Central opposite Cocobod for smooth facilitation. We have very affordable packages to meet the budget of the ordinary soccer fan. We are the partner you can trust”. Ibrahim Issah said



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is slated for 10th – 28th August, 2022.