Sports Ministry appoints Kenpong Travel and Tours as official travel agent for 2022 World Cup

Owner of Kenpong Group of Companies, Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong)

Leading Travel and Tour firm, Kenpong Travel and Tours Company has been appointed as Ghana’s official travel agent for the 2022 World Cup.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a press release on Wednesday May 18, 2022 announced it has granted permission to the Ghanaian-owned company to conduct visa, airline and match tickets arrangements for all Ghanaian officials and fans who would want to watch the tournament in Qatar.



The company owned by business mogul Kennedy Agyapong is offering an attractive unique package that includes visas, tickets, travel advice, accommodation, internal transport arrangement and visit to tourist sites in Qatar.



"By this release, the general public is advised to contact the company for their travelling needs as far as the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is concerned as KENPONG TRAVEL & TOURS has distinguished themselves as a leading travel and tour agency in Ghana," the statement said.

The company is in the coming days expected to outdoor the various packages ahead of the tournament which runs from Monday, November 21, 2022, to December 18, 2022.



The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



They will play their first game on November 24 against Portugal at the Stadium 974, Doha, then travel to the Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, to play South Korea on November 28 before closing out the group stages in a grudge encounter against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.