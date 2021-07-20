Sports Ministry congratulates Hearts for league glory

Accra Hearts of Oak were crowned the new Ghana Premier League champions at Sogakope

Source: GNA

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has sent a congratulatory message to the Management, Technical team, Players and Supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club for emerging champions for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier league season.

The Sports Ministry believes the title would spur the team on to win greater laurels not only in Ghana but on the Continent as well.



A statement from the Ministry said “We congratulate all the teams that participated in the league this season for putting up a spirited performance which has enhanced the quality and standard of the league.



“We would like to express our profound gratitude to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Sponsors of the league for their immense contribution towards the organisation of an exciting and interesting league season.

“We would also like to thank all football fans for their show of patronage and comportment during the league season. Even though there were, few cases of violence recorded at some match venues, the entire league season was successful and we anticipate an incident free season in the seasons ahead.”



Accra Hearts of Oak won the league with 61 points and will represent Ghana at the CAF Champions league.