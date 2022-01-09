2021 AFCON: Sports Ministry secures insurance package for Black Stars

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif with an official of the insurance company

Ghana’s contingent at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be clothed with a GHc2, 050,000 accident insurance from insurance giants GLICO general.

This is after the Ministry of Youth and Sports secured an insurance package which it believes will serve as a motivation to players and officials of the Black Stars.



At a ceremony to announce the groundbreaking package, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif expressed delight that the nation has for the first time taken measures to guarantee medical care for any member deof the 41-man delegation in the event of any incident.



He was excited that the move will improve morale in camp and encourage the players and officials to give off their best for the country in the continent’s biggest football festival.



The Managing Director of GLICO General, Mr Andrew Acheampong-Kyei, provided further details about the deal which he says will cover the the 41-man team in the event of injuries on and off the pitch.



“It is basically a 24-hour cover until the team returns to the shores of Ghana. We believe this will go a long way in boosting the confidence of the team in playing fully and confidently, knowing that they have a trusted partner in GLICO,” he stated.

Meanwhile the Black Stars have landed in Cameroon for the tournament which begins on Sunday January 9 and ends on February 7, 2022.



The Black Stars who are eyeing a fifth AFCON trophy will have to navigate a group that boast of Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island to keep their hopes alive.



GLICO also leveraged on the opportunity to donate an undisclosed amount of cash to the team.



Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif also sent the team a goodwill message and assured them of the prayers and support of Ghanaians