Sports Ministry secures world-class training camp for Ghana ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Some of the executives with Ghana's Ambassador to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah

All eyes will be on Birmingham in July 2022 for the much anticipated Commonwealth Games and with barely three months to the commencement of the competition in England's West Midlands, Ghana has intensified preparations in order to make history when the competition comes to an end in August.

The West African country is eager to accumulate medals in the competition and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Mustapha Ussif, has commenced vigorous preparations toward that dream.



The Ministry has been able to secure Luton’s Inspire Sports Village as the training camp for team Ghana to prepare for the competition.



This comes after a delegation from Ghana, which included the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Evans Opoku Bobbie, and the President of The African Paralympic Committee (APC), Samson Deen, arrived in Luton, UK, as part of the country's preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games scheduled for Birmingham in July.



The team also used the trip as an opportunity to secure Ghana's pre-Games Training Camp ahead of the competition.



The delegation met with the Deputy Mayor of Luton, Councilor Ghulam Javel, who showed the Ghanaians around the facility and assured the team of their readiness to welcome the country's athletes and officials to the UK for the Games.



The team also met with Ghana's Ambassador to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah, who pledged to coordinate affairs between Ghana and the UK to ensure the smooth arrival and participation of the Ghanaian contingent.

"We will do everything possible to ensure that the Ghanaian contingent have a great experience in Birmingham," he said.



He was optimistic that the government would also put in place measures to support the athletes to make the nation proud.



Other dignitaries with the team were High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Eric Masih; former Councilor of Luton, Maria Lovell; and a team from Inspire Sports Village including their Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Helen Barnett, and her deputy, Mathew Hudson.



Ghana will be hoping to make a huge statement at the Commonwealth Games with the likes of Long Jumper Deborah Acquah, 100m sensation Benjamin Azamati and weightlifters Forrester Christopher Osei and Sandra Ntumi who have already qualified for their individual events.



The competition is scheduled for July 28 to August 8, 2022.