Sports journalist Saddick Adams wades into Sir John's will saga

Head of ABN Sports, Saddick Adams

Sir John's will exposes government?

Government to probe aspects of Sir John's will



Social media users react to Sir John's will?



The staggering amount of wealth displayed in the leaked document believed to be the will of the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie alias Sir John has caused palpitations among Ghanaians as they wail over what they perceive to be the capturing of state resources by the political class.



The willing of portions of the Achimota Forest and the Sakumono Ramsar site has generated fury with questions about how a man who was appointed to avoid encroachment and capturing of state lands, perpetuated same.



The anger is emanating from all angles of public discourse with ace sports journalists, Saddick Adams wading into the matter to lament the situation.

Saddick Adams drew a perfect and poignant analogy between the current state of the country and the colors of the flag.



“For now, the green in the flag (forest lands and vegetation) is sold out. The yellow (gold and mineral resources) sold long long ago. The Black Stars are not doing well. Left with the red (blood) and the stick,” he posted Twitter.



In the wake of discussions about the sale or otherwise of the Achimota Forest, a document has surfaced which details how the late Sir John intends to distribute his properties to his family.



Page 5 of the Last Will and testament of Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) available to GhanaWeb shows that the late CEO of the Forestry Commission together with one Charles Owusu, had already secured parts of the Achimota Forest lands.



Sir John in his will wrote that he owns 0.987 acres of the Achimota Forest land and he gives his portion to his nephews, Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.

"I give my land also situate at Achimota Forest in the name of Fasoh Limited and measuring 0.987 acres to my nephews Michael Owusu, Yaw Boadu and Kwabena Amoateng, forever.



"I jointly own a piece of land at Achimota Forest with Charles Owusu, upon my demise, my portion of the said land should be given to Ruth Korkor Odonkor.



"I give my portion of the land that I jointly own at the Achimota Forest in the name of DML Limited to Elizabeth Asare Boateng who at the time of making this Will is domiciled in the USA, forever," portions of Sir John's will read.



