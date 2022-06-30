Sports minister inaugurates fund raising committee for Ghana's international engagements

Members of the Committee

On Tuesday, 28th June 2022, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, inaugurated a five-member committee with the task to raise funds for the upcoming FIFA World Cup scheduled for Qatar in November this year as well as other international engagements by the national teams.

Inaugurating the committee, the minister noted that the government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of providing the needed finance and logistics for the international competitions due to budgetary constraints, hence the formation of the committee.



He used the opportunity to extend his profound gratitude to corporate Ghana for responding to the President's call at a breakfast meeting to support the national teams to enable them to prepare for international competitions.

He mentioned that the ministry has a number of activities and international engagements it has to undertake that depend on logistics and finance, such as the Women Under-20 female World Cup in Costa Rica, the world athletics championship in Oregon, USA; the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, participation of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Cote d'Ivoire and the hosting of 55 African countries for the 13th African Games in 2023 adding that the support has yielded positive results, hence the qualification of the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and qualification of the Black Princesses to the Women Under-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.