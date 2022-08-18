0
Menu
Sports

St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi to miss two more games due to red card suspension

ATI ZIGI 1.png Black stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi is serving a three-match ban in Switzerland following a red card.

Ati Zigi was sent off in St Gallen's defeat to Grasshoppers on August 6. He kicked his opponent, prompting the referee to send him off.

St Gallen filed an appeal against the ban earlier this week but the appeal was rejected.

Since the St.Gallen goalkeeper has already served one game, he has to sit out two more games.

First on Sunday in the Cup against FC Rorschach-Goldach and then on August 28th in the Super League in Lugano.

The 25-year-old has started the season very well, keeping two clean sheets in four games and earning one man of the match award.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: