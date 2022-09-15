St. Gallen pleased to extend contract of Lawrence Ati-Zigi - Head of Sport

Ati Zigi has extended his contract till 2025

FC St. Gallen Head of Sport, Alain Sutter says the club is extremely pleased it has managed to convince goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to sign a new deal.

As reported by your most trusted online portal, the Black Stars goalkeeper has signed a new deal with the Swiss Super League club after his recent display of top form.



With his new deal, Lawrence Ati-Zigi will now play for FC St. Gallen until the summer of 2025.



Commenting on the new contract for the goalkeeper, Alain Sutter who is head of sport at St. Gallen says it is exciting for the club.

“We are extremely pleased that we were able to extend Lawrence Ati Zigi's contract by two years. He has developed into a top performer in our team and impresses not only on but also off the pitch with his qualities,”Alain Sutter said as quoted on the website of FC St. Gallen.



Lawrence Ati-Zigi will hope to continue performing at the top level for St. Gallen to stand any chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.