St. Gallen’s appeal against three-match ban for Ghana goalkeeper Ati-Zigi rejected

Ati Zigi.jpeg Black Stars goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati Zigi

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The Disciplinary Committee of the Swiss Football League (SFL) has ruled that the three-match ban for Ghana international Lawrence Ati-Zigi must be served in full.

On August 6, the shot-stopper was in the post for FC St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League when the team lost 3-2 to Grasshoppers.

In the second half of the match, Lawrence Ati-Zigi lost his cool and committed a silly foul on an opponent who was wasting time.

The offense was deemed as an assault and attracted a red card for the Black Stars goalkeeper.

Subsequently, the Disciplinary Committee of the Swiss Football League (SFL) ruled that the goalkeeper has been suspended for three matches.

Later, his club appealed the ban in hopes of getting the suspension reduced.

After looking at the appeal, the Disciplinary Committee of the Swiss Football League has rejected it.

As a result, Lawrence Ati-Zigi must serve the suspension in full. He has also missed the first game and must miss two more games in the Swiss Super League.

