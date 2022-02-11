St Pauli attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns to training

Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returned to the training ground when head coach Timo Schultz started the new training week with St. Pauli's pros on Tuesday.

Schultz and head of sport Andreas Bornemann had classified Daniel-Kofi Kyereh as indispensable in their squad analysis.



"Kyereh and Aremu are back on the pitch. With Kofi, who only had a brief injury, I can imagine that things will go quickly. With Afeez, we have to be a little more careful," said Schultz on Thursday at the matchday press conference before the game.

Black Stars attacker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returned to St Pauli from Cameroon with an injury.



Ghana's campaign in Cameroon was already over in the group stage of the continental tournament after just one point from games against Morocco (0-1), Gabon (1-1) and Comoros (2-3).