St Pauli coach rejects 'unfair' comparisons between David Otto and Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Timo Schultz and David Otto

St Pauli coach Timo Schultz says it's unfair to start drawing comparisons between new arrival David Otto and Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.

Kyereh left St Pauli to join Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg, and Otto's arrival is seen as replacement for the Ghanaian.



However, Schultz believes it will take time to get the best out of Otto, having been out for a long period.



Meanwhile, Kofi Kyereh leaves St Pauli after registering 11 assists and scoring 13 goals for the Boys in Brown.



"Putting any player who comes now into the role of Kofi or Guido, that would be unfair. They all have their own skills, their own story, or do they still want to write it," he said.



"Otto's comfort zone is in the center of the attack, he likes to work with his body and has his strengths in the box. That fits in well with us."

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh spent two seasons in the Bundesliga II with St Pauli before leaving in the current transfer window.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







