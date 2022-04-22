0
St Pauli coach won't rush Ghana midfielder Daniel Kofi-Kyereh back into the team

Daniel Kofi Kyereh.jpeg Black Stars midfielder, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

St Pauli manager Timo Schultz is being cautious on his approach to having a fully fit Daniel Kofi-Kyereh for the rest of the season.

The Ghana midfielder returned to training on Friday after missing the game against Sandhausen due to a knock.

Despite giving Timo Schultz a boost ahead of their clash against Darmstadt, the German trainer won't take a risk by immediately getting him in the team.

"Yeah, of course, with Kofi we're more variable upfront," Schultz admitted. "But I think the game could have been won without Kofi," he added.

"In the end, as a coach, you always have a lingering hope that it might work," Schultz continued. "But when he came to the training ground on Friday, it was already clear: It doesn't make sense.

"And before you take an unnecessary risk and say you take him with you and then see again whether it works from the start or for 20 minutes, the risk is simply too great for that.

"I hope that he will start training again next week and become a candidate for Darmstadt. That's why I'm not leaning too far out of the window now."

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
