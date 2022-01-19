St Pauli feels the absence of playmaker Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

The admiration for Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, as well as the disappointment over his absence due to the Africa Cup of Nations, is now quite obvious.

St. Pauli's performance in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Erzgebirge Aue highlighted the value of the attacking player because his dribbles or assists, of which he has already provided ten this season were missing.



Replacement for Kyereh Christopher Buchtmann, like the rest of the squad, gave it his all against the narrow and stubbornly defending visitors, but he and the guys in brown rarely did anything truly creative, quick, or unexpected. Kyereh excels in a variety of disciplines.

Although Lukas Daschner is more suited to this style of play than Buchtmann, coach Schultz chose the latter for the starting XI after the latter impressed in training camp.



Guido Burgstaller, Kyereh's offensive partner, was likewise limited by the lack of depth.