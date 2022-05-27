0
St. Pauli forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh meets with ex-Bayern player Dante in Paris

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh with Dennis Schroder

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh recently flew to Paris for the "LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL" event, while others had already departed on holiday following the end of the season.

Cover star Dante was invited to the hotel "Marriott Champs-Elysees" in the French capital for the release of the new issue of "LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL" Germany - and St. Pauli's attacking man also stopped by, had himself photographed, and posed with the former Bavarian star Dante.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh recently met Houston Rockets star Dennis Schroder at an event in Germany organized by Bild.

The event named "Bild 100" brought together the most exclusive field of participants in Germany who are top decision-makers from sports, politics, business, and the media.

This event was held before the DFB Cup final, the event had a top-class panel and lectures on the future of sport in the area of globalization, monetization, and digitization.

The international special guests, top athletes, top decision-makers, and young influencers expressed their opinions on the various topics raised at the event.

