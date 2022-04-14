0
St. Pauli manager Timo Schultz backs Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh to get better

Thu, 14 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The manager for FC St. Pauli, Timo Schultz has disclosed that he believes Ghana forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh could improve his game although he is already a fine footballer.

Speaking to the press after the clash against Werder Bremen last weekend, the manager of the German Bundesliga 2 club was full of praise for the Black Stars attacker.

“Kofi is a player who takes a lot of risks. I think he played an excellent game again," Timo Schultz shared.

The FC St. Pauli manager continued, "To stay even more present in the second half, to play more efficiently, especially in transition moments. He also still has something to do.”

During last weekend’s game against Werder Bremen, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh scored to earn the point for FC St. Pauli.

He has been one of the best players in the German Bundesliga 2 in the ongoing 2021/22 season.

As a result, he has been chased by a number of German Bundesliga and top European clubs.

 

 

 

 

