St Pauli to lose Ghana forward Daniel Kyereh in January

St Pauli forward, Daniel Kofi Kyereh

German Bundesliga promotion chasers, St Pauli will be dealt a huge blow in January and February if star forward Daniel Kofi Kyereh joins the Black Stars for AFCON 2021.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form in the ongoing campaign and leads players with the most goal involvement in the Bundesliga II.



His outstanding display has given the Boys in Brown the edge in the second tier of German football.



And his absence in January February 2022, will affect the club hoping to make a return to the Bundesliga.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh will miss the games against Aue and should Ghana advances from the group stages, the 25-year-old will miss the Cup match against Dortmund and the derby against Hamburg.



Should Black Stars make it to the semi finals, St Pauli will miss the Ghanaian for the match against Paderborn.



Daniel Kofi Kyereh has scored 12 goals and provided 19 assists since joining the club last season from lower tier side Wehen Wiesbaden.