St.Pauli to miss Daniel Kofi Kyereh, nine others against Schalke due to COVID-19 outbreak

Kofi Kyereh Danny 610x400 Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

St.Pauli will be missing up to 10 players in the team ahead of the game against leaders Schalke 04 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

St.Pauli star Daniel Kofi Kyereh is among the 10 players to have tested positive for the COVID-19.

The 26-year-old has been impressive this season for his outfit scoring 13 goals and providing 11 assists in all competitions.

St Pauli’s quest of securing promotion to the German top-flight has taken a nosedive after suffering a defeat and a draw against Darmstadt and Nuremberg respectively.

GHANAsoccernet. com understands St Pauli could miss the services of ten key players ahead of their trip to Gelsenkirchen with Daniel Kofi-Kyereh no exception due to Covid-19.

St Pauli will not request for a postponement of their match on Saturday due to the fact that, the club meets the requirement of having 15 players eligible to play, with one goalkeeper among nine licensed players.

"We are not looking for solutions not to have to play." Instead, it's about sending the best possible and competitive team onto the field in Gelsenkirchen” St Pauli’s sports director Andreas Bornemann said.

St.Pauli is hoping some of the affected players will test negative before the game this weekend.

