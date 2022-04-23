Stade Rennais: The meteoric rise of Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana

In 2021-2022, Stade Rennais can count on a fiery attack. It must be said that Rennais have not neglected investments this summer, recruiting two offensive players: Gaëtan Laborde and Kamaldeen Sulemana . If the first had the experience of the championship, the second, who arrived from FC Nordsjaelland, was a novice.

It cost the Breton team 15 million euros. A successful transfer so far, since the winger is having a good season, and has been decisive on many occasions. In less than a season, his market value has more than doubled.



Kamaldeen Sulemana is a future solution for Stade Rennais



After several months of competition, it is now valued at 33.8 million euros, by the Football Observatory (CIES). If his valuation is lower on the side of Transfermarkt (20 M€), his progress remains impressive, he who was estimated at “only” 100,000 euros, in February 2020, on his arrival in Denmark, from Right to Dream Academy. At 20, the Ghanaian international still has four years of contract in Rennes.

The player is having a complicated second half of the season



Very quickly, Kamaldeen Sulemana was able to establish himself in the workforce of Bruno Génésio. In the league, he took part in 18 of the first 19 games of the season, for four goals and two assists. However, since the new year, he has only played 20 minutes in all competitions.



The reasons are many. His participation in the CAN, with his selection, made him miss a few games, but it was his back injury that kept him away from the field since mid-February. A few days before the end of the championship, not sure that the winger can actively help his people to hang on to Europe.