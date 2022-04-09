0
Stade Rennais manager reveals injury return date of Kamaldeen Sulemana

Lauls Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Stade Rennais manager Bruno Genesio has revealed that Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana will be making a return to the team at the end of the month. 

The Black Stars forward is recovering from a back injury that has kept him out since February 11, 2022.

Sulemana joins Jeremy Doku, Alfred Gomis, Loic Bade and Jeremy Gelin as Rennais player to miss tomorrow's trip to Stade Reims.

"It's finally still too tight for this week but he's on the right track," explains Bruno Genesio. "Doku should also take additional exams today (Thursday) to find out more," he added when asked about the Belgium-born Ghanaian.

He then revealed Kmaldeen Sulemana is expected to make full recovery before the end of the season, despite looking forward to seeing him return before the end of April.

“I'm hopeful he'll be back with us before the end of the season. I hope before the end of the month. His pain has diminished a lot," Genesio said.

Sulemana has scored four goals in 20 Ligue 1 games for Stade Rennais since joining from FC Nordsjaelland.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
