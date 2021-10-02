Stade Rennais star Kamaldeen Sulemana savours first goal in European competition

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana is delighted to score his first-ever goal in the European competition after netting the winner for Stade Rennais in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, September 30. 2021.

The winger climbed off the bench to snatch victory for the French outfit against Vitesse after slotting home with 20 minutes.



"First Goal in European competition and a very important 3pts away from home. Great to see the team fight till the end. Thank you to the fans for coming all the way to support us !! Ladies and gentlemen welcome to the MuguShow," he wrote on Twitter.



The in-form forward started from the bench as Stade Rennais conceded just 30 minutes into the game when the hosts took the lead through Maximilian Wittek.



Rennais manager Bruno Genesio immediately replaced Benjamin Bourigeaud with the former FC Nordsjaelland player right after the break. The Ligue 1 outfit levelled eight minutes later from a Seihou Girassy penalty.



Kamaldeen Sulemana became the hero of the day after majestically controlling a Luom Tchaouna cross before finishing brilliantly.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate has now scored four goals for Rennais since joining in the summer transfer window.