Stade Rennes coach reacts to Kamaldeen Sulemana’s debut performance

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana

Stade Rennes manager Bruno Genesio has heaped praise on Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his top performance on his debut against RC Lens.

The winger made an electric start to life at Rennes when he scored within 15 minutes of his league debut on Sunday, August 8, 2021, in the French Ligue 1.



The summer signing curled his finish into the far corner after a quick counter to give his side the lead against Lens.



But the lead only lasted five minutes when captain Seko Fofana snatched the equalizer.



Speaking after the game, the manager was impressed with the performance of the highly-rated Ghanaian player on his debut.

"We dominated the first period. In the second act, we were less good, more embarrassed, less dynamic in the ball exits, less good in the pressing."



"After the goal, we continued to play but faced with a Lensois block of five; if we had turned in the lead at the break, we would undoubtedly have had more space. I was waiting for us to stay on the dynamics of the first period."



On Kamaldeen performance, he said, "a very encouraging first. "