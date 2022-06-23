0
Stade Rennes interested in replacing Nayef Aguerd with Alexander Djiku

Stade Rennes is looking for a replacement for Nayef Aguerd, who has been sold to West Ham. Alexander Djiku is one of the targets.

Rennes is trying to improve its defense after losing Nayef Aguerd to West Ham for 35 million euros. Alexander Djiku's name has recently been linked to Stade Rennes.

This challenge would be appealing to the Ghanaian international according to reports in the French media.

Alexander Djiku joined Strasbourg in the summer of 2019 from Stade Malherbe Caen.

The 27-year-old debuted with the senior Ghana national team in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali on 9 October 2020.

He played his second match for Ghana against Qatar on 12 October 2020 in which he impressed.

Djiku's third match came when he was given the opportunity by the Black Stars new head coach to start against Zimbabwe in a World Cup qualifier where Ghana won 3-1.

 

