Staff Sergeant Moses Tagoe leads GAF table tennis team to victory

Head coach of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis team, Staff Sergeant Moses Tagoe

Source: Nicholas Akussah, Contributor

The head coach of the Ghana Armed Forces table tennis team, Staff Sergeant Moses Tagoe of the 64 Infantry Regiment made history at the recently ended Greater Accra Table Tennis Homowo championship.

The head coach played a vital role in the success story at the championship held on Saturday at Accra Sports stadium.



The Greater Accra Table Tennis Association organized the event and formed part of the activities outlined in the celebration of the 'Ga Homowo' festive.



Corporal Celia Baah Danso under the instructions of head coach, Moses Tagoe pulled strings together to emerge as the overall winner of the championship.



Before the finals, she recorded a total victory (3-0) over Cynthia Kwabi of Ghana Immigration in the semi-final to pick her final spot with her teammate, Eva Adom Amankwah also of the Ghana Armed Forces.



Corporal Eva Adom Amankwah also defeated Emerald Bortey 3-1 in a keenly contested semi-final.

The grand finale saw Ghana Armed Forces players square face to face for the ultimate.



Celia Baah Danso displayed her prowess with her smashes and serves with both combinations of the back and forehands to defeat her teammate, Eva Adom Amankwah 3-1 to clinch the ultimate.



Both players showed class, discipline, and sportsmanship through to the last set.



Celia Baah Danso was awarded a trophy, medal, and cash prize for emerging as the overall winner.



Second, placed, Eva Adom Amankwah took home a medal and cash prize.

The head coach, S/Sgt. Moses Tagoe was, however, applauded for the massive development and discipline inculcated within his players.



Under his instructions, the GAF Table Tennis team won many laurels and competitions.



According to him, the team is optimistic and poised to make more significant strides in the ongoing regional league.