Stanley Eguma: Police confirm kidnap of Rivers United coach by 'unknown gunmen'

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma

Police for Enugu state for south-east Nigeria don confam di alleged kidnap of Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma.

For statement, di police say di abduction of di coach happun on Tuesday, 15 June wen im bin dey on e way back from Gombe State wia Rivers United bin play Adamawa United last weekend.



Di police say two men wey bin dey travel wit coach Eguma na dem file di complaint as dem allege say na "unidentified gunmen" attack dem.



Rivers United never tok on di incident yet as di club General Manager tell BBC Pidgin say dem go "respond soon on di issue".



Eguma na di longest serving coach for Nigerian League football.



Im join di now defunct Dolphins for 2008. Rivers United retain am for 2017 afta di State goment merge Sharks and Dolphins to form di Port Harcourt club.



Eguma na di second high profile kidnapping wey don happun to League coach for Nigeria after Abdulahi Biffo of Katsina United bin spend three weeks for kidnappers hand for 2019.

How di incident happun



According to di statement wey di state tok-tok pesin ASP Daniel Ndukwe release, two men bin complaint on Thursday to di command Anti-Kidnapping Unit.



Di men allege say unidentified gunmen wey use white-coloured Hilux van trail and force dia own black-coloured Hilux van wey dem bin dey inside.



Dem further allege say di unidentified gunmen push di two of dem out, come drive go wit di victim.



Enugu state commissioner of police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu don launch full-scale investigation to rescue di cocah.



