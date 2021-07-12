StarTimes delivers promise of simultaneous broadcast of GPL; sends signal to over 100k viewers worldwide

StarTimes are the official broadcasters of the Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League broadcast right holders StarTimes delivered on their promise of bringing to Ghanaians world-class broadcast of 2 matches simultaneously on matchday 33 of the season.

With both Hearts and Kotoko playing at the same time in an afternoon that the league title could be decided, Ghanaian football lovers were thrown into a worrying situation of how to watch their stars perform in Accra and Bechem.



But With their ever-innovative team of technicians and experts, StarTimes added another ‘Baby’ to the list of Television channels available to watch the Ghana Premier League.



ADEPA Star, the newest channel on the ever-growing list of StarTimes broadcast outlets brought to home the exciting game between Bechem United and Asante Kotoko in Bechem

That channel attracted over 30k viewers on its maiden broadcast, with an additional live chat room activated to offer followers of the league the opportunity to interact whiles watching their favourite team play.



In Accra, it was a record 60k watching Accra Hearts of Oak clinch the Ghana Premier League title through the favourite StarTimes ADEPA Channel.



StarTimes have raised the standard of Football Television broadcast in Ghana, producing in excess of 140 matches this season, a number of matches never been seen in the history of Ghana’s domestic top flight