StarTimes extends media rights for Coppa Italia, Super Coppa Italiana

StarTimes will broadcast the two competitions

Source: StarTiimes Ghana

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes has renewed exclusive rights to broadcast Coppa Italia & Supercoppa Italiana for further three seasons in Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to the contract with Lega Serie A, StarTimes extends the exclusive rights to the two Italian premier Cup competitions in English, French, Portuguese and African indigenous languages to the 2023/2024 season.



Coppa Italia is Italy’s single-elimination domestic Cup competition, and Supercoppa Italiana is the annual matchup between the winner of Italy’s Serie A and the Coppa Italia champion.

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Lega Serie A. It is important for us to continue to provide Italian football to fans in Africa. Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana have proved to be exciting competitions, that became very popular among our subscribers,” said Philippe Zou, StarTimes Content Operation Center Director.