StarTimes honoured by Hearts of Oak's Glorious Chapter 89

Ghana Premier League broadcasters StarTimes have been honoured by supporters group of new champions, Accra Hearts of Oak.
Chapter 89, a famous supporters group of the Ghanaian giants, presented to Africa's fastest-growing pay-TV service provider.
StarTimes have given Ghanaians an extensive coverage of this season's Ghana Premier League, with games telecasted week-in-week-out across the various match centers in the country.
The citation was in appreciation of the outstanding job done by StarTimes.
Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 season after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, a game showed live on Adepa TV, one of StarTimes' channels.
They will also show some games from the final week of the season next weekend.
