'Stars twinkle in the dark' – Sam George shades Nigeria over ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has said that the Black Stars will be able to secure victory against their Nigerian counterparts even if they cut the power supply to the stadium during the game.



In his view, the stars shine in darkness thus the Black Stars can replicate the same attributes of its accolade.



Sam George, in a series of tweets, labelled the Nigerians as incompetent, with their power supplying company unable to provide constant electricity during Black Stars training.



“Since we went with our own aeroplane ladder, the Nigerians have done what they do best - lights off. Whether it is NEPA or PHCN, they are simply incompetent. Tomorrow [today], we would score them in Abuja and they can eat their lights. Shame on them. Come on you Black Stars!

“Dear Nigeria, if you like tomorrow [today] put off the lights at the stadium during the game. Just remember we are the BLACK STARS of Ghana. Stars twinkle in the dark. We would shine and blind your super chickens tomorrow. I would use it for Indomie Chicken flavour. Let's go!



“What is wrong with these our 9ja brodas. Horrible Jollof, inconsistent power supply, grave insecurity, corruption HQ & now poor English too? I said Stars twinkle. They are all over the place that Black Stars don't shine. See mumu. You would see how Black Stars twinkle in Abuja” Sam George tweeted.



The lights at Nigeria’s national stadium went off on Monday evening as the Black Stars held a training session.



The team arrived in Abuja on Monday afternoon and checked in at the Abuja Sheraton.



It wasn’t long before Otto Addo’s team headed to the Mashood Abiola Stadium to hold a training session ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a viral video, the Black Stars were captured enveloped in darkness with only mobile phone torches providing some light.

The players and other technical staff are heard in high spirit chanting ‘jama’ songs.



Black Stars, in the first leg of their match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, drew goalless.



The second leg of the game will be played today, March 29, 2022.







