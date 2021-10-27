Startimes to show 31 matches in first six weeks of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League

A photo of a Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko

Ghana Premier League broadcast right holders Startimes have revealed a programme to show 31 matches in the first six weeks.

The Chinese TV giants will show four games in the first week, including defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak's opening game against Legon Cities.



The first match of the season to be shown on Television will be the game between Accra Lions and Elmina Sharks on Friday, October 29, 2021, before the game between Asante Kotoko and Dreams FC the following day.

Other Startimes network, Max TV will show matches in subsequent weeks of the league with improved coverage of 5 and 6 games each game week.



In all, the Ghana Premier league broadcast right holders will bring to the homes of Ghanaians 31 games as the first round of schedule is released.