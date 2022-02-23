Statistics of the First Round of the Ghana Premier League 2021/22 

Ghana Premier League

The Ghana Premier League (GPL) is currently on a break after the first round of matches came to an end last Sunday.

After the first round of matches, each of the 18 teams had played 17 matches with Asante Kotoko leading the league table with 37 points and Bechem United having 30 points as the second team on the table.



Out of the 153 matches played in the first round, 300 goals were produced thus representing 1.96 goals per game.



Asante Kotoko and Bechem United both won the most home points of 22 in the first round of the competition, followed by King Faisal with 19 points indicating their strength at their home matches.



Asante Kotoko had the most away points of 15 in the just-ended first round of the season followed by Aduana Stars which had 11 points.



Elmina Sharks recorded 10 points at home which gave them the least number of goals on the log.



Matchday four gave out a total of 29 goals and was the highest goal margin recorded in a matchday in the first round.

Matchday seven which featured the two biggest clubs, Hearts and Kotoko produced the least number of goals of 10, in all the first-round games.



Karela FC, Great Olympics and Bechem United escaped defeat at home out of the 153 matches played during the first half of the season.



Dreams FC scored the highest number of goals which were 29, while Sharks conceded the highest numbers of goals which were 27 in the just ended round



The least number of goals were scored by WAFA and Sharks, giving nine goals each, in all their first-round games.



Unexpectedly, Frank Mbella of Kotoko, Zubairu Ibrahim of King Faisal, David Abagan of RTU, Maxwell Abbey Quaye of Olympics and Bright Adjei of Aduana Stars produced six hat-tricks in all the 153 matches.



About 18 Red Cards were recorded out of the 153 matches played while eight penalties were missed at the end of the first round.

Asante Kotoko player, Frank Etouga Mbella tops the goal king chart with 11 goals, followed by Bright Adjei of Aduana Stars with nine goals.



Frank Mbella of Kotoko and Konadu Yiadom of WAFA both won the most MVPs four times, while Mawuli Wayo of King Faisal has six most assists after the first round.



Bechem United goalkeeper, Iddrisu Abdulai won seven most consecutive clean sheets during the first round.



After the first round of the season, there were 43 draw matches, 30 away wins and 80 home wins.



The second round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season would kick start on the weekend of February 25-28 across the various league centres.