Stats of Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko since 1958

Hearts of Oak welcome Kotoko to the Accra Sports Stadium

Source: Contributors: Isaac Amponsah and Bright Yeboah Taylor

The 21-time Champions, Accra Hearts of Oak face the 23-time Champions, Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Day 7 outstanding League fixture in the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday 20th February 2022.

The first match played between the two sides was recorded on 8th August 1954 at the Kumasi Jackson Park which Kotoko won by 3-0.



But it will be the 109th meeting between the two clubs in the Ghana Premier League and it will be 197th in all-time meetings since 8th August 1954. The League meetings do not include the 2018 & 2019-20 league seasons that were cancelled.



All the truncated Seasons are not part of their official league meetings since it was declared null and void but are part of their all-time meetings.



Their First League game between the two sides was played on 24th August 1958 at Sir Francis Jackson's Park in Kumasi but the match was abandoned in the 70th minute because Gargo Moro, a Kotoko player who was sent off refused to go off the pitch. Hearts were leading 3-0 at 1st Half and Kotoko used ten minutes to score 3 goals but Hearts made it 4-3.



The League Management Committee met on the matter and decided that there should be a replay because it was the crowd who interfered with the progress of the game and the referee was compelled under the circumstances to abandon the match.

Akwasi Amofa was the first player to score a goal for Asante Kotoko in their meeting while Offei Dodoo was also the first player to score for Hearts of Oak.



HEARTS OF OAK VS KUMASI ASANTE KOTOKO ALL LEAGUE MEETINGS SINCE 1958



Total matches played - 108



Hearts of Oak wins - 36



Asante Kotoko wins - 35

Drawn games - 37



ALL MATCHES PLAYED AT THE ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM



Total matches played - 102



Hearts of Oak wins - 31



Goals scored - 107

Asante kotoko wins - 36



Goals scored - 107



Drawn games - 35