Stats reveal Arsenal perform better with Thomas Partey than without him

Tue, 12 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Arsenal suffered a major blow in their shock defeat to Crystal Palace when midfielder Thomas Partey limped off with a calf injury, and he now looks set to be out for a long period.

Arsenal are in a tight race with Tottenham Hotspur for a Champions League spot, but losing one of their key senior players could be season-defining.

Partey joined from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 for around £45 million, and after an injury-plagued first season, he appeared to have settled into life in north London.

The Black Stars deputy captain has been one of Arsenal's best players in recent months, playing flawlessly at the base of midfield.

And Statistics show that Arsenal perform better when Partey starts than when he is absent since 2020.

With Thomas Partey starting

Games: 41

Wins: 23

Draws: 5

Defeats: 13

Points per game: 1.8

Win rate: 56%

Loss rate: 31.7%

Goals: 64

Goals per game: 1.56

Goals against: 45

Goals against per game: 1.09

Without Thomas Partey starting

Games: 23

Wins: 9

Draws: 5

Defeats: 9

Points per game: 1.39

Win rate: 39%

Loss rate: 39%

Goals: 24

Goals per game: 1.04

Goals against: 26

Goals against per game: 1.13

