Status of the Nyinahin Multipurpose Youth and Sports Centre

Photo of the Nyinahin Youth and Sports Centre

Happy 98.9FM visited the Nyinahin Youth and Sports Centre to ascertain the level of work done at the facility.

The facility is situated in the Constituency of the former Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah under whose tenure the project began in 2017.



When the reporter visited the facility, construction works are far advanced at the site.



However, the facility seemed to have been abandoned for some months with no work ongoing at the venue.



Per our checks, some works at the facility such as the pitch stands, and VVIP areas have been completed.

The pitch has no inner perimeter constructed which would make it difficult for a game to be hosted over there per the Ghana Football Association rules.



Construction works at the site had stalled for several months according to our checks.



Some of the residents who spoke to Happy 98.9FM on air appealed to the government to speed up work at the facility.