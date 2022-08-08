5
Stay away from Black Stars captaincy - Prophet warns Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey 67980.jfif Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has warned Thomas Partey to reject becoming Black Stars skipper or should be spiritually prepared before taking the role of leading the pack.

Partey is in line to become the main skipper of the Senior National Team, succeeding Andre Ayew who is at the twilight of his international career.

According to prophet Sowah Adjei, there is a demonic plot against Partey and the Arsenal man can only escape by rejecting the armband or being strong spiritually.

"1. Be well prepared spiritually before you touch the national team captain ban or avoid it entirely. Let’s pray for him there is a satanic plan to reduce him to nothing," the prophet wrote on his Facebook page.

Currently, Thomas Partey is the Black Stars' assistant captain. Partey led the team to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with his goal against Nigeria in the playoffs.

The Arsenal man is yet to lose a game as a Black Stars captain in six appearances.



