Stay away from Kotoko game – Hearts fans warn coach Matic

Slavko Matic

Disgruntled fans of Accra Hearts of Oak have threatened to lock up the gates of their training ground to coach Slavko Matic ahead of their game against Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 4, 2023.

The fans have warned the Serbian trainer to stay away from their training ground and the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



They believe the club's poor run in the league is due to the coach's poor tactical tweaks, and they will not allow him to handle the game against Asante Kotoko.



During a phone-in session on Asempa FM, supporters of Hearts of Oak protested against the coach.



Kobby Jones, the spokesperson of the supporters' wing of the party, joined the calls and warned the coach to stay away from the training ground.



"I couldn't sleep over the result. If the supporters don't rise up, things will get worse. The management must ensure our coach is not in the dugout on Sunday. We will prevent him from playing. We won't sit down for the team to collapse.



"We'll block him from training with the team tomorrow. He is a Serbian, so when things get worse, he will run to his country, but we will not allow him. Sunday's game is very important for us, so we won't allow him to handle that game.

"They should allow Ocloo to play that game. We will help Ocloo to play that game, not Matic. We will stop him from training our team. We will match to Pobiman and ensure that he doesn't supervise training. You can't sack all our senior players and be playing like this," he said.



The anger is triggered by the club's 1-0 defeat to local rivals, Great Olympics, on March 1, 2023.



Hearts of Oak were pipped by Great Olympics courtesy of a second-half goal from Samuel Abbey Ashie-Quaye.



Hearts of Oak are now 6th on the league table with 28 points from 19 matches.



EE/KPE