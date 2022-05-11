0
Menu
Sports

Steadfast FC banned indefinitely from using Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by GFA

Steadfast FC.png Steadfast FC hosted Nsoatreman FC at the Tamale Sports Stadium last Sunday

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

The Ghana Football Association has banned Steadfast FC from using the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

In a statement released by the GFA, it has exercised the power of Article 14 (2), of the Division One Regulations to ban Steadfast FC indefinitely from using the venue.

Steadfast FC hosted Nsoatreman FC at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday in the Division One League.

Players and officials of Nsuatreman FC were held hostage at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium by fans of Steadfast FC for three hours after the game.

The GFA in the statement indicated its a violation of the provisions of the GFA Safety and Security Regulations.



Source: happyghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah gets top Commonwealth post
Nana Aba Anamoah’s reaction to Akufo-Addo’s tweet ‘sparks fire’
Meet the first female and only CJ who swore in 4 presidents in the history of Ghana
Mahama will be the best candidate for NDC and NPP – Gabby explains
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
It was difficult choosing journalism over my son - Nana Aba Anamoah
Here is why Afia Pokuaa will quit journalism by 2024
Politics is for all, not your family property – Bishop Bosomtwe Ayensu to NDC
Why this U.S president was forced to apologize to a Ghanaian minister in 1957