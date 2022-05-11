Stephan Kofi Ambrosius: The German-based defender who is on Otto Addo's radar

German-born Ghanaian, Stephan Kofi Ambrosius

German-born Ghanaian, Stephan Kofi Ambrosius has popped up on the radar of soon-to-be-announced Black Stars coach, Otto Addo.

Otto is said to have had an advanced talk with the defender to pledge allegiance to Ghana.



All things being equal, Ambrosius could join the Black Stars for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Here is all you need to know about Stephan Kofi Ambrosius



Club Career



Stephen Kofi Ambrosius was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents. He grew up in Wilhelmsburg, a suburb of Hamburg.

He started playing football at the early stage of his career, playing for neighbourhood clubs like Einigkeit Wilhelmsburg and SV Wilhelmsburg.



In 2012, he joined the St Pauli youth team before he later transferred to the Hamburger SV youth team in the same year.



After spending five years with the youth team, he got promoted to the Hamburger SV reserve side in 2017 before promotion into the first team followed in 2018.



He made his Bundesliga debut in a 1–1 away draw against VfB Stuttgart in March 2022.



International Career

Ambrosius is eligible to play for both Ghana and Germany. He is yet to represent any of the two nations although he has played for Germany U-21.



He was handed a Black Stars call-up by former coach, Charles Kwabla Akunnor but he declined the invite to play for the Germany Youth side.



He has featured once in the U21.



Market Value



The 23-year-old is worth 1.5 million euros according to transfermarket.com.

Injury worries



In the 2020/2021 Bundesliga 2 season, Ambrosius made 26 appearances for Hambeger before suffering a Cruciate Ligament Rupture.



After being on the sideline for about a year, he made a return to the bench on April 16, 2022.



Since his return, he is yet to feature for Hamburger in Bundesliga 2.



