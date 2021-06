Stephen Akinola death: Redemption Ministries General Superintendent don die

Di late Stephen Akinola, di General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries worldwide

Stephen Akinola, di General Superintendent of Redemption Ministries worldwide, don die.

Reverend Akinola die in di early hours of Sunday 6 June 2021 for hospital inside Abuja, Nigeria capital.



Na one of im Pastors confam di news of im death on Sunday evening to BBC Pidgin.



"Di Church don inform all di pastors of wetin happun and dem don deposit im deadi body for mortuary."



Rev. Stephen Akinola bin dey popular for im Suya night and Like A Mighty wind programme.



Di Church Governing Council wey headquarters dey inside Port Harcourt, need to meet before dem go make formal announcement.



Dis na wetin BBC Pidgin find out., wey wey make dem no announce wetin happun for church service on Sunday

Di reason na because dem bin no wan interrupt di programme of di day, according to di pastor.



Tori be say di wife and son dey Abuja wia di Pentecostal preacher die.



News of Stephen Akinola death filter in hours after Prophet TB Joshua die hours earlier.



Before e die, e bin sick for some time and dem bin dey treat am inside one hospital for Abuja.