Stephen Appiah breaks silence on allegations of coming out of retirement

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has said that reports about him coming out of retirement to play for Ghana at the World Cup are untrue.

The former Juventus player sparked rumours about a possible return to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup after posting a picture of himself at a stadium working out recently.



While football fans have reacted to the post with some perceiving Appiah was working his way from retirement, the ex-player has disclosed that the video is a scene from a commercial he shot years ago.



In a post on social media, Stephen Appiah said there was no way he was going to come out of retirement after 10 walking away from the game.



"This was an advert I shot in Thailand for Vitamilk oooo... Retired 10 years ago and I am not turning back... Just ignore any such news,” Appiah tweeted.



Stephen Appiah was part of Ghana's team that qualified to the 2006 World Cup in Germany and scored against USA to help Ghana qualify to the round of 16 where they were eliminated by Brazil.

He also played at the 2010 World Cup where Ghana reached the quarter-finals but retired after the tournament.





This was an advert I shot in Thailand for Vitamilk oooo.... Retired 10 years ago and I am not turning back....



Just ignore any such news. pic.twitter.com/W7LsB6SpTN — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) August 29, 2022

