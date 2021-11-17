Stephen Appiah confident Black Stars will win next AFCON

Former Ghana International, Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana International, Stephen Appiah has affirmed his confidence in the Black Stars and is predicting that the team is in good stead to win the next African Cup of Nations.

Ghana has qualified to play in the next edition of the AFCON which will be hosted in Cameroon.



Ghana will come up against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stages of the AFCON which will commence in January next year.



However, as next year marks exactly 40 years since Ghana last won the AFCON, ex-Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah believes the Black Stars will be champions in Cameroon.

Speaking at the arrival of the trophy in Accra on Tuesday, the former Ghana International said, “Being a Ghanaian and a sportsman of course I will be rooting for Ghana, I can’t root for another country.”



He added, “And I know for sure in February the cup will be back to Ghana.” The last time Ghana won the AFCON title was in 1982.



