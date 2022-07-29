1
Stephen Appiah considers Jay Jay Okocha to be one of the most talented players he has ever seen

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah considers Jay Jay Okocha one of the most talented football players he has seen.

The former Super Eagles captain is renowned around the world for his trickery and wizardry on the ball.

Appiah was asked, "Aside from Ronaldinho, who is the most skilled player?" during a Twitter Q&A session.

The former Hearts of Oak midfielder was direct in his response, naming Okocha as one of his favorites.

Okocha played across multiple leagues, starting his career at Enugu Rangers in the Nigerian Professional Football League before moving to Borussia Neunkirchen in Oberliga Sudwest, Germany's third division in July 1990.

He would play in the Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, French Ligue 1, English Premier League, EFL Championship, Qatar Stars League, and the Indian Super League before his retirement in 2012.





